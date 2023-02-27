AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

NYSE HTH opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.