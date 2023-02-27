Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.99 Million Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.68 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 195 ($2.35) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

