Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $69.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

