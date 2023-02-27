Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

