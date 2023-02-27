Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $86.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $1,556,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,956,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,216,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 220,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,102,636 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

