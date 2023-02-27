Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 88,192 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,192 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,048.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 952,881 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 928,000 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.71 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

