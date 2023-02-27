MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 169.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

MP Materials Stock Up 4.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

MP stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.84.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

