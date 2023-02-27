Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $149,000 in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 677,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $36,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $100,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Up 11.8 %

CLINR stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.49.

