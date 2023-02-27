Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYW)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 556,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACYW. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of RACYW opened at $0.05 on Monday. Relativity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Relativity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, reorganization, share purchase, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

