Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,626,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WTS opened at $173.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.06. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

