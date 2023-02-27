Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.66 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.