Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 50,259 Shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPAW)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPAW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,259 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHPAW opened at $0.69 on Monday. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

