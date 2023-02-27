The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Holdings Cut by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 2,635.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Buckle in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Buckle Trading Down 0.4 %

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $40.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

