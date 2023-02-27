Zacks Investment Management Buys 5,770 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 390.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $261.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.27 and its 200 day moving average is $251.68.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.