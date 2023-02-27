Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %
Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
