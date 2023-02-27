Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,947,000 after buying an additional 3,696,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,061,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $9,446,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,471,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

