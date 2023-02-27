CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

CCNE opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,967.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,993 shares of company stock worth $46,853. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CNB Financial by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 213,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

