Zacks Investment Management Sells 2,388 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Matador Resources by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,830,000 after purchasing an additional 459,648 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.92%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.



