UFP Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $85.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.11. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More

Dividend History for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.