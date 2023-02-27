Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.18% of Avient worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avient by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Avient by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 172,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 98,991 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Avient by 362.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 182,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

