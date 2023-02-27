Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $2.93 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

