Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th.
Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $2.93 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.
