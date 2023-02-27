The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

