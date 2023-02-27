Zacks Investment Management Buys 39 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $264.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.51. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.