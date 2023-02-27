Zacks Investment Management Has $2.12 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

AZPN opened at $214.64 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.15.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

