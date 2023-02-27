Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 711,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Price Performance

EVBG stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Everbridge

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.