Zacks Investment Management Sells 83,461 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 83,461 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

