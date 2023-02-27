DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $27.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623,000 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 10,807,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after buying an additional 2,737,213 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

