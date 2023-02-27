Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 7,016 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 886.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 358.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,068.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $100.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,057 shares of company stock valued at $842,391. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.