MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.90.

MasTec stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,676,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 66.3% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,845,000 after buying an additional 526,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after buying an additional 402,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

