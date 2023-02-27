MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.90.
MasTec Stock Up 0.3 %
MasTec stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
