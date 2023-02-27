Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,994,000 after buying an additional 214,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $48,287,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

PH opened at $348.03 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $361.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.71 and its 200-day moving average is $294.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

