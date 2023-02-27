Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $137.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

