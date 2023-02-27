Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Entergy were worth $160,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $107.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.87. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

