Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.06% of FMC worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

FMC stock opened at $128.87 on Monday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. FMC’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

