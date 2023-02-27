O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $154,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $831.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $824.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $786.33.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

