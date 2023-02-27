Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.97% of Quanta Services worth $176,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $2,917,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,022,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

PWR stock opened at $160.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.