Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 192,462 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.76% of Arch Capital Group worth $127,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $69.17 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

