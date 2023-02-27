Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $128,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 58,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 802.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 570,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 567,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.63) to £119 ($143.30) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

