The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Progressive worth $137,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $141.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $143.94.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

