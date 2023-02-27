Delphia USA Inc. Takes $100,000 Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,606,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 187.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 827,287 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MRSN opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at $279,727.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

