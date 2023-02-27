Allstate Corp Raises Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

