Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 7,233 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after acquiring an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

Celanese Stock Up 2.6 %

Celanese stock opened at $117.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

