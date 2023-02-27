Allstate Corp Sells 1,264 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays raised their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $314.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

