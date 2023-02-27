Allstate Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $293.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.80 and its 200 day moving average is $329.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

About Paycom Software



Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

