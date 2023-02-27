Allstate Corp Reduces Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Allstate Corp lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Insider Activity

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPT opened at $116.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average is $120.08. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $175.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

