Allstate Corp Raises Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Allstate Corp raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.82.

Insulet stock opened at $294.35 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4,905.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

