EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $306.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.94. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

