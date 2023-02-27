Allstate Corp Takes $809,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $81,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 2.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY opened at $72.92 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.