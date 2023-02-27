Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,821 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $24,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $88.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

