Eaton Vance Management Has $25 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,033,000 after buying an additional 736,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,531,000 after acquiring an additional 600,034 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,257,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,189,000 after acquiring an additional 361,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,459 shares of company stock worth $3,817,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of HIG opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

