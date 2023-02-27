Eaton Vance Management Purchases 308,189 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $25,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $325,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,692,000 after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.